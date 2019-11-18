Ghana: 10 Top Artistes for 10th MTN 4syte Music Video Awards Tonight

Music lovers would have a treatment of lifetime as 10 top artistes spring surprises on the gathering at this year's MTN 4syte Music Video Awards, to mark 10 years of promoting Ghanaian music videos.

The event which is scheduled to take place at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra today, would commence with a red carpet t about 3:30pm.

Speaking to The Spectator, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of 4syte TV, Ignace Hego, said, this year's programme would be historic, because, it had been a long journey of with passion and determination to succeed amidst turbulent times it had sailed through.

He said, the right preparations had been made to ensure a memorable and classic 10th anniversary, with Sarkodie, opening the event, followed by R2Bees, Stonebwoy, Kwaw Kese, Medikal, Joey B, Lord Paper, the only female, Wendy Shay, and a spectacular closing performance by Shatta Wale.

According to him, the night would be moderated by actress, Joselyn Dumas, and comedian, DKB.

Touching on other aspects of the event, he said, there was a new category known as the "Biggest Tune", in search of the biggest song which dominated the music scene, adding that the trophy would be gold-plated, with a black base, and pillars signifying the 4syte brand.

Mr.Hego said that regardless of the challenges, his outfit had stood the test of time to push Ghanaian music and artistes to the rest of the world through their platform.

He added that since, the inception of the award scheme some years ago there had been competition in high definition videos among artistes, which had yield positive results and expressed appreciation to Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN) and other stakeholders for the support over the years, and promised of a brighter future.

The categories include, Best Edited Video, Best Special Effect, Best Storyline, Best Photography, Best Directed, Best Choreography, Most Popular, Best HipHop Video, and Overall Best Video among others.