Ghana: How Young Artists Are Impacting the Creative Arts Industry

Some Ghanaian actors have begun nurturing their talent in song composition as they begin to drop single after single in recent times.

Their fans seem to appreciate the temporary switch from the movie scene as they offer their support for their idols as and when the songs are dropped.

Times Weekend in this edition takes a look at a couple of actors who are now doing music and still maintaining or increasing their following on social media.

The latest to join this sudden trend is beautiful actress Emelia Brobbey who released a song titled "Fame Ko" last Tuesday.

Many social media users could not hide their joy and kept pouring praises and admiration on the talented actress and philanthropist.

Emelia further recorded a video of herself dancing to the tune of the much anticipated song and urged her fans to watch out for more because "music is food for the soul".

Emelia Brobbey shot to fame more than a decade ago and continues to contribute immensely to the development of the country's creative arts industry.

She was born and grew up in Akyem Swedru in the Eastern Region of the country and had her tertiary education at the Presbyterian Teacher's Training College.

The beautiful actress, who so far has over a 100 movies to her credit, also holds a diploma in journalism.

The titles of some of the movies she has to her credit include "Bone Akwama", "Wonder woman", "Wayi mi Amma", "Abenaa", "Pool of love", "Ensei Mi Din" and "Adofo Asa" among others.

The mother of two is also the host of popular television show, 'Okukuseku'.

Lil Win

Known in real life as Kwadwo Nkansah, the comic actor has also added to the number of musicians in the country.

He so far has about 10 songs to his credit including "De Neto Soso", "Oblogo", "Yesu", "Nyame Gye me", "Champion Atta", "Anointing" and "Edan Nkyen Mu".

The multiple-award winning actor has also featured the likes of Sista Afia and Kwame Eugene in some of his songs.

Lil Win continues to entertain his audience with his talent in comedy either through movies or music.

Currently, he has more than 300 movies to his credit and is one of the richest and most sought after entertainers in Ghana.

The actor cum musician who is the highest paid actor in Kumawood shot to fame when he acted in a movie titled "Daakye Asem Nti"

Kwaku Manu

Hilarious and versatile Kwaku Manu has also ventured into music. This move surprised Ghanaians but the affable actor is not joking with his new found passion in music as he recently featured popular musician Fameye on one of his songs.

The surprise however did not prevent his fans from supporting him during the release of his songs.

The handsome actor has since the beginning of his music journey become a force to reckon with in the music circles.

He has managed to get countless songs to his credit and still remains active in the film making industry.

Wayoosi

He is known as Joseph Osei in real life and has several movies to his credit.

He featured Abusupanyin Chiki and Mr Jay Deedew of MTN hitmaker to come out with his debut song last year called "Testimony".

Wayoosi, through his versatility has also proven to his fans and Ghanaians in general that he is super talented and would continue to treat his audience to quality entertainment at all levels.

TW hit the streets to find out how fans of entertainment icons felt about the sudden interest of actors in music and most of the people who spoke with the paper said they would keep supporting their favourite entertainers in whatever they chose to do.

Deborah Addy, a trader said her favourite actress was Emelia Bbrobbey and added that as soon as she heard of the release of Emelia's song she went online to search for it and downloaded it.

She said "I love everything about Emelia and i will continue to support in everything she does."

James Frimpong, a first year student of Jayee University College in Accra stated being versatile also adds credit to one's brand and urged the stars to keep selling Ghana to the rest of the world.