Ghana: From Multimedia to Media General - the Crucial Decision, Tears, and Resignation - Mzgee Shares Her Story

Renowned Ghanaian Broadcaster, Gloria Akpene Nyarku, affectionately known as MzGee has revealed that she wept over her decision to quit Multimedia for Media General, in what many have described as a shocking move.

According to her, it was one of the toughest decisions in her life, adding that it was a hectic moment for her.

Speaking to The Spectator exclusively, on her first day at Media General, owners of TV3, and 3 FM among others, MzGee said, Multimedia contributed immensely to her success in her career, and as a result she owed some allegiance to the firm as well as some individuals there.

MzGee said that she wept over her decision to quit Multimedia, and join Media General, but felt it was time to embrace new challenges in her career.

On her first day at Media General, she said, it was exciting, refreshing, and full of mixed feelings on her new roles.

According to her, she was looking to standout and give her best to the Media General family by breaking boundaries and conquering the space.

MzGee, further revealed that aside presenting entertainment news on TV3 and 3 FM, she would host this year's Mentor Reloaded reality show, and that her own show would be outdoored soon.

MzGee commenced her radio career at Eagle FM at the Cape Coast Polytechnic, now Cape Coast Technical University in 2005, before moving to Skyy Tv, and Pravda radio in 2008.

While doing her National Service at the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice(CHRAJ), she contested in a reality programme on TV3, dubbed Hottest Host, which scouted for promising presenters.

After interning at TV3, she furthered her education at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), and joined the then Bond Financial Services in 2012.

With her love for radio, she decided to join Pravda radio on part time basis while she worked at the Spintex branch of Bond Financial Services.

Luckily for her, Multimedia's Sports Anchor, Nathaniel Attoh went to the Spintex branch, where she worked to transact business, and during an interaction she expressed her interest in looking for an opportunity on Joy FM.

It looked like the move to Joy FM was impossible at the time, Nathaniel Attoh, booked an appointment for her to meet the Manager of Hitz FM, Mark Okraku Mantey, who made her join the production team of a Campus Programme of the station.

She became a panelist, for a while before she was later endorsed by the ace Disc Jockey, Andy Dosty, and luckily she had the opportunity to host the Campus show and Day Break on Hitz FM in the usual absence of the hosts, and with her excellent output, she became a force to reckon with at Multimedia.