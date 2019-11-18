Ghana: Pastor Augustine to Release "Worthy" November 24

United Kingdom-based Ghanaian praise and worship leader, Augustine Aboagye (popularly known as Pastor Augustine), is set to release his second single on Sunday, November 24, 2019, on all digital (social media) platforms.

"Worthy", a 05:46 long masterpiece, engineered by South Africa-based Kwame Nkrumah, was inspired by Revelations 5:1-3;

... " Who is worthy to open the scroll and to lose its seals?" And no one in heaven or on the earth or under the earth was able to open the scroll, or to look at it."... (NKJV).

He said he was doing his normal bible studies and God gave him the song," he told Times Weekend in Accra on Tuesday.

Pastor Augustine's official entry into the gospel music market was in 2005 with his timeless album, "Metumi Aye" (I can do it).

In May 2019 his first single, "El-Shaddai" (God Almighty), was released and currently making waves on social and traditional media with its audio and video producing abundant testimonies for patrons of different faiths.

"Worthy" is timely as it inspires each and everyone, despite the ups and downs, the twists and turns, to accord the Omnipotent God the glory He deserves as the year draws to an end.

"Jesus alone is worthy to receive our worship," in the words of the "Worthy" writer, composer and irresistible voice, Pastor Augustine.