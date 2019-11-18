Ghana: Pastor Augustine to Release "Worthy" November 24

16 November 2019
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Norman Cooper

United Kingdom-based Ghanaian praise and worship leader, Augustine Aboagye (popularly known as Pastor Augustine), is set to release his second single on Sunday, November 24, 2019, on all digital (social media) platforms.

"Worthy", a 05:46 long masterpiece, engineered by South Africa-based Kwame Nkrumah, was inspired by Revelations 5:1-3;

... " Who is worthy to open the scroll and to lose its seals?" And no one in heaven or on the earth or under the earth was able to open the scroll, or to look at it."... (NKJV).

He said he was doing his normal bible studies and God gave him the song," he told Times Weekend in Accra on Tuesday.

Pastor Augustine's official entry into the gospel music market was in 2005 with his timeless album, "Metumi Aye" (I can do it).

In May 2019 his first single, "El-Shaddai" (God Almighty), was released and currently making waves on social and traditional media with its audio and video producing abundant testimonies for patrons of different faiths.

"Worthy" is timely as it inspires each and everyone, despite the ups and downs, the twists and turns, to accord the Omnipotent God the glory He deserves as the year draws to an end.

"Jesus alone is worthy to receive our worship," in the words of the "Worthy" writer, composer and irresistible voice, Pastor Augustine.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Ghana
West Africa
Entertainment
Music
Religion
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.