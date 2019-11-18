Liberia: ARIPO Conference Begins in Liberia Today

press release

The 43rd Administrative and 17th Ministerial Council Meetings of the African Regional Intellectual Property Organization (ARIPO) kick off here today, Monday, November 18 to 22nd, 2019 at the Farmington Hotel within the vicinity of the Roberts International Airport in Harbel, Lower Margibi County.

According to a Commerce Ministry release, Liberia is presiding over the meetings as a result of its selection to serve as host country.Liberia's selection also means that she will provide leadership guidance to ARIPO member countries for a two-year period in her capacity as Chairman of the Administrative and Ministerial Councils.

The ARIPO 2019 Meetings in Liberia are seen by political observers as part of efforts by the Coalition for Democratic Change-led Government, under the watchful eyes of President George Manneh Weah to highlight and promote policies and laws relating to Intellectual Property and Trade. The program is expected to draw more than one hundred participants from ARIPO member countries, as well as its Intellectual Property (IP) partner institutions.

The gathering is also expected to be graced by observers from other ARIPO cooperative partners, including the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), State Intellectual Property (SIPO) of the People's Republic of China, the United States Patent Office (USTPO), Organisation Africane de la Propriete Intellectuelle (OAPI) and Japan Patent Office.

The membership-based African Regional Intellectual Property Organization (ARIPO), amongst other cardinal functions accelerates collaboration amongst its members to tweak limited capitals, by promoting protection, development, and advancement of Intellectual Property-related issues in Africa.

The 43rd Administrative and 17th Ministerial Councils Meetings of the African Regional Intellectual Property Organization (ARIPO), have been hailed by Liberia's Commerce and Industry Minister, Professor Wilson K. Tarpeh,as a worthy initiative for the country.

At the same time LIPO Director General, Atty. Adelyn Cooper, during a recent meeting at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in Monrovia said, Liberia remains committed to the principles of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Information released to the media by organizers of the ARIPO Meetings in Liberia reveals that ARIPO currently has 19 participating member countries.They include host Country (Liberia), Ghana, Sierra Leone, Rwanda, Zambia, the Gambia, Sudan, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Malawi, Botswana, Kingdom of Eswatini, Mozambique, Rwanda, Somalia, Tanzania, Uganda, Lesotho and Namibia.