Liberia: ALCOP in Leadership Crisis

-Aggrieved partisans petition NEC

The All Liberian Coalition Party or ALCOP is engulfed in a leadership crisis that has dragged the party before the National Elections Commission in Monrovia.A group of disenchanted partisans of ALCOP through a petition to the Chairman of the National Elections Commission Cllr. Jerome Korkoya, pleads with the NEC to nullify and set aside results of an unconstitutional and unacceptable mini-convention held on October 5, 2019 in Monrovia.

The petition, officially signed by ALCOP National Vice Chairman for Political Affairs, Jerry Yarkpah, indicatesthat the convention was held in contravention of the party's constitution and by-law, claiming the processes leading to the convention was stage-managed by the Acting Chairman of ALCOP AnsuDorley, as a means of perpetuating himself in power at the detriment of majority members of the national executive council and the general partisans.

According to the petitioners, the alleged act by Chairman Dorley has the propensity to bring the party to public disrepute and total disarray, something that provoke them to request the NEC to permit the party to conduct a holistic and transparent national convention that will reflect the factual representation of partisans throughout Liberia.

Therefore, they want the NEC to set aside results of the October 5, 2019 mini-convention organized and executed by chairman Dorley.

They also call on the NEC to help supervise a mini-convention of the party within 60 days that will reflect broad representation of all partisans across the country.

Moreover in their eight counts petition to the NEC, the petitioners point out there was no national executive council meeting with a quorum that authorized the process of conducting national mini-convention on October 5, 2019.

They lament that after the questionable mini -convention , Mr.Dorly willfully and unconstitutionally appointed one Madam BanduKromah as national chairlady of the party without the acquiescence of the national executive council and endorsement of the political leader in line with the constitution.

The petitioners disclosethat chairman Dorleyfailed to submit a status report of the party since his ascendency as acting chairman, noting that since the indefinite suspension of the party's democratically elected chairman MaogogoFahnbulleh, the current leadership structure under Mr.Dorley is incomplete and does not reflect the constitutional leadership.

Some aggrieved partisans who signed the petition include Jerry W. Yarkpah, National Vice Chair for Political Affairs; Maryland County ChairpersonRichard W.Mappy; Theresa Toh, National Chairlady; Milton Dwana, Chairperson Gbarpolu County, and SemaFarcarthy, Grand Kru County, among others.

When contacted, the embattledActing National Chairman of the All Liberian Coalition Party AnsuDorley contendsthat he would not respond to any petitioners' allegation on grounds that he is not aware of their allegations.The All Liberia Coalition Party is established and owned by Professor Alhaji G.V. Kromah. ALCOP contested in the 1997 Special Election under the standard bearer of Mr. Kromah and won 4.02 percent of the total votes.

The party also won the 3 of 64 seats in the Houseand 2 of 26 in the Senate in an election conducted by the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS. While international observers deemed the polls administratively free and transparent, they noted that it had taken place in an atmosphere of intimidation because most voters believed that former rebel leader and National Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate Charles Taylor would have returned to war, if defeated.Professor Kromah ran again as the party's presidential candidate in the 11 October 2005 elections, and won 2.8 percent of the votes plus one seat in the Senate and two seats in the House of Representatives in the polls won by former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.