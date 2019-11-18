South Africa: SA 'Commander' Minister Wins for Seizing Digital Revolution

15 November 2019
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Mthulisi Sibanda

Cape Town — SOUTH Africa's Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, has been awarded an inaugural industry accolade to honour a government representative whose work in digital transformation and technology has a positive impact on the lives of people in Africa.

The self-styled Commander of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), Ndabeni-Abrahams has received the Government Leadership accolade at the AfricaCom Awards held in Cape Town.

"We are delighted to present this inaugural recognition to Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams in honour of her efforts to break the barriers of connectivity in South Africa and her efforts to promote an inclusive connected society," said James Williams, Portfolio Manager, Informa Tech.

Informa Tech are organisers of the annual AfricaCom, this year attended by 15 000 delegates

Ndabeni-Abrahams has been minister since November 2018.

"At the heart of the Fourth Industrial Revolution is people," she said as she received the award in Cape Town.

"Therefore it has been encouraging to note that the discussions, various technologies and innovations showcased during AfricaCom, have primarily centred on technology as an enabler for socio-economic development," the minister added.

Another notable winner was Elisabeth Medou Badang, Orange Senior Vice President Africa and Indian Ocean. She won the inaugural Female Innovator of the year.

Charles Molapisi, MTN Group Chief Technology and Information Office was the 'Chief Experience Officer' (CXO) of the Year.

Warren Hero, Chief Digital Officer at Webber Wentzel is Enterprise CXO of the Year.

OTHER WINNERS:

CONNECTING THE CONTINENT - Liquid Telecom

DELIVERING EXCELLENCE IN CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE - Ericsson and MTN Group

BEST CLOUD / APPLICATION SOLUTION - Verimatrix

CHANGING LIVES AWARD - KaiOS Technologies

BEST DIGITAL ENTERTAINMENT INNOVATION AWARD - Telecoming

SECURITY / SERVICE OF THE YEAR AWARD - Upstream Systems

BEST NETWORK MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE AWARD - Orange and Huawei

BEST CONNECTED CONSUMER DEVICE AWARD - Orange

BEST INNOVATION FOR ENTERPRISE - SqwidNet

THE BEST OF TOMORROW AWARD - Safaricom and Huawei.

