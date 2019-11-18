Africa Challenged to Curb Illicit Activities in Mining

15 November 2019
263Chat (Harare)
By Kizito Sikuka

The level of financial losses that Africa continues to experience due to illegal activities and dealings in the mining sector is undermining sustainable development in the continent, Trust Africa Programmes Director Briggs Bomba has said.

Speaking at the inaugural Africa Forum on Mining held in Accra, Ghana, Bomba said African resources are being siphoned out to benefit other economies while the continent remained impoverished.

"Our resources are being unjustly taken away from us to develop and improve other economies outside Africa," Bomba said.

He said these illicit financial flows (IFFs) deprive Africa of vital tax revenues that could be spent on social services such as healthcare, education and basic infrastructure development including road and rail.

Bomba urged African stakeholders to work together in addressing the scourge of IFFs, and ensure that African mineral resources are used to develop economies of African countries.

"We need a multi-stakeholder approach to addressing IFFs out of Africa," he said, adding that such a collective methodology between the state and non-state actors on IFFs has the capacity to yield positive results.

A recent study commissioned by the African Union (AU) estimates that the continent has lost more than US$1.8 trillion to illicit activities between 1970 and 2008 alone, and continues to lose resources valued at up to US$150 billion annually through illicit capital flight, mainly through tax evasion, corruption, mispricing of goods and services by multi-national companies.

The inaugural Africa Forum on Mining, which is running under the theme "Africa Mining Vision at 10: looking back, moving forward" aims to take stock on how the continent could fully utilize its mineral resources to finance its development agenda.

The meeting is organized by the African Union Commission in collaboration with various partners such as UNECA, UNDP, AfDB and the Ghana Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Business
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Africa
Corruption
Mining
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.