Cameroon: Social Cohesion, Integration - International Olympic Committee Pledges Contribution

18 November 2019
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The President of the International Olympics Committee, Dr Thomas Bach made the declaration last weekend during his visit in Yaounde.

The International Olympic Committee is ready to support Cameroon through the various Olympic values to build a better future of the youths and people of Cameroon with focus on promoting social cohesion, integration and inclusion. The President of the International Olympic Committee, Dr Thomas Bach made the declaration during the dinner Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute offered in his honour on November 14, 2019 evening on behalf of President Paul Biya and reiterated the pledge the following day in the audience still with the Prime Minister. Dr Thomas Bach after landing at the Yaounde-Nsimalen International Airport on November 14, 2019 evening came straight away for the dinner at the Yaounde Hilton Hotel. In the toast Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute told the visiting official that, "Sports is the first choice activity in my country and contributes to Cameroon's international influence and it is a factor in consolidating national unity, integration and a vector for social cohesion and inclusion." He reassured Dr Thomas Bach that Cameroon was committed to the Olympic values that are solidarity, universality, dialogue, diversity, and respect among others. The Prime Minister said Cameroon supports the participation of its athletes in Olympic Games, is building modern and futuristic sports facilities and at moment was preparing its athletes for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. He disclosed that President Paul Biya was appreciative of the election of the Cameroonian, Ntsama Odette Assembe Engoulou as member of the International Olympic Committee. Dr Bach's Assurance In response to the toast, the President of the International Olympic Committee, Dr Thomas Bach said, "I will like to encourage and motivate the National Olympic and Sports Committee of Cameroon and the government to embrace the power of sports and to join hands to build a better future for youths and for the society of Cameroon. You can always count on the support of the Olympic Committee." Talking to the press after the audience, he said, "We are very grateful for the close cooperation with the National Olympic Committee, real cooperation for the sake of the youths and people of Cameroon." He used the audience to discuss how sports could unfold its powers to unite people and contribute to social cohesion in Cameroon and expressed satisfaction at the inclusion of the

