Cameroon: North West - Peace Caravan On Sensitization Crusade

Team leader, Christian Cardinal Tumi charges North West peace Caravan to sensitize and keep dynamism of the Major National dialogue

Talk peace, preach reason and tolerance is the message which Christian Cardinal Tumi had for members of the North West peace Caravan in Bamenda on November 16, 2019. The team has up to November 29 to report back to the Prime Minister, Head of Government on the heights and depths of the mission , conceived and launched to keep the dynamism of the Major National dialogue , that was convened last October to help normalcy return to the North West and South West regions. From the look of things, it is a tough job in the face of the violence and threats from some youths resisting to drop guns and give peace a chance. It is against this back drop that Christian Cardinal Tumi prescribed humility, soft talk, commitment and sacrifices to the caravan team to help the population to understand and embrace the concept of peace. On worries that team members get to the field empty handed without any content for the special status recommended for the North West and South West regions, Cardinal Tumi inspired them not to feature as victims because the liberation of some detained Anglophones during the Major National dialogue event is indicative of the good faith of the government to help matters. The Man of God stressed love of one another as the way out of the crisis because love unites. He I inspired all to promote the rights of citizens, respect the dignity and cultures of others and avoid hate language. Around with the blessings of the administration, North West governor, Adolphe Lele Lafrique, urged the population to stop the blame game and challenged elite to help render opportunities required for many youths who are ready to drop their guns and leave the bushes He stressed local collaboration to achieve peace because peace will never come to the region from Yaounde. Caravan members includes Mayor's, trade union leaders, Clergy, Lawyers, traditional rulers, Senators, MPs etc.