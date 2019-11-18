Cameroon: South West - Nigerian Consul General Visits Bakassi Residents

Ibrahim Mohammed Bashir met Idabato Divisional Officer and inaugurated the newly-elected resident union leaders.

The Buea-based Consul General of Nigeria to the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon, Ibrahim Mohammed Bashir, has led a Consular delegation to visit Nigerian residents in Idabato on 6th November, 2019. Idabato is one of the administrative units in the Bakassi Peninsular under Ndian Division of Cameroon's South West Region. It was the first time the new Nigerian Consul General was officially visiting the locality of Bakassi since taking over the office in Buea, capital of the South West Region, last 29 August, 2019. The area harbours a strong Nigerian resident population estimated at 30,000 persons. During the Consular visit, Consul General Bashir inaugurated the newly-elected executive members of the Union of Nigerian residents in Bakassi. Prior to the inauguration ceremony, the Consul General held a session with the local administrative head or the Divisional Officer (DO) of Idabato Sub-Division, Roland Ewane. The DO briefed the Consul General on the contemporary situation on the ground including the challenges faced by the Cameroonian authorities in managing the affairs of the area, which harbours a predominantly resident population of Nigerians. Consul General Bashir also held discussions with the newly-elected Nigerian Union executives as well as resident leaders of traditional, religious, women and youth groups. During sessions with the local leaders, the Consul General sought for major issues that the populace would like the authorities to address. He urged the respective groups to work closely with local administrative authorities for harmony and safeguard of their resident community. He explained that complementary efforts by respective groups and host authorities would address most of the worries and challenges they had raised regarding to security and cultism. Consul General Bashir promised to work with Cameroonian authorities towards resolving some highlighted difficulties. He further admonished the group leaders to educate their community to always be law abiding, encourage school attendance for children as well as uphold good public health and sanitation practices. As a spur to raise school attendance in the community, the Consul General announced the founding of an Annual Award for Academic Excellence by the Consulate General in three categories.