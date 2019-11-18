Cameroon: U23 Total AFCON - Cameroon Misses Out From Olympic Games

The national men's U23 Lions team crashed out of the ongoing U23 Total African Cup of Nations after losing to Egypt 1-2 in their last group game.

Cameroon's dream of participating at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games with a men's U23 football team has been shattered. The national men's U23 Lions team crashed out of the ongoing U23 Total African Cup of Nations after losing to host country, Egypt 1-2 in their last group game at the Cairo International Stadium on Thursday November 14, 2019. The defeat meant elimination from the competition and dashed hopes for a place at the Olympics. Egypt's goals were scored by top scorer of the competition with four goals, Mustapha Mohhamed (28th minute, 51st minute), while Cameroon's goal was scored by Eric Ayuk shortly before half time. The U23 Lions put up a stiff fight against the Egyptians. Even though Coach Rigobert Song brought in some fresh blood into the game in the likes of Nouhou Tolo, Victor Ekani and Stephane Zobo, the Lions could not stand the wrath of the Egyptians who have remained unbeaten in the competition. Efforts by the boys of Coach Rigobert Song to level scores were futile. In their first group game the U23 Lions of Cameroon played a 0-0 tie with the Black Meteors Of Ghana. In their second outing Cameroon beat Mali 1-0. The U23 Lions needed just a draw to qualify for the semi-finals but they failed to meet their objective. They bowed out of the competition with four points behind leaders Egypt and second placed Ghana. The Black Meteors beat Mali 2-0 in their second match to qualify for the semi-finals with a greater goal advantage (+1) with four points ahead of Cameroon. Cameroon was participating in the U23 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time.