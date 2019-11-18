Gambia/Congo-Kinshasa: Gambia Welcomes DR Congo in AFCON Qualifiers Today

Gambia senior national team; the Scorpions will welcome Democratic Republic of Congo in the group D match of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers today, at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 4pm.

Coach Tom Saintfiet and his charges will fight for victory to maintain their winning form in the continent's biggest football showpiece qualifiers following their convincing 3-1 away win over Angola in their opening group game played in Luanda, last Wednesday.

The Leopards will brawl to thrash Gambia to grip their first victory in the continent's biggest football fray qualifiers after their goalless draw at home Gabon, last Thursday.

Gambia are currently topping group D with 3 points after their resounding win over Angola in their opening group encounter. Democratic Republic of Congo grabbled 1 point following their goalless stalemate at home to Gabon in their opening match.