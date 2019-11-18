Gambia/Congo-Kinshasa: Gambia Welcomes DR Congo in AFCON Qualifiers Today

18 November 2019
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Gambia senior national team; the Scorpions will welcome Democratic Republic of Congo in the group D match of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers today, at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at 4pm.

Coach Tom Saintfiet and his charges will fight for victory to maintain their winning form in the continent's biggest football showpiece qualifiers following their convincing 3-1 away win over Angola in their opening group game played in Luanda, last Wednesday.

The Leopards will brawl to thrash Gambia to grip their first victory in the continent's biggest football fray qualifiers after their goalless draw at home Gabon, last Thursday.

Gambia are currently topping group D with 3 points after their resounding win over Angola in their opening group encounter. Democratic Republic of Congo grabbled 1 point following their goalless stalemate at home to Gabon in their opening match.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
Congo-Kinshasa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.