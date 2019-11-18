Gambia: Gunjur Triumphs Over Sanyang in Super Nawettan

Gunjur's 2019 Africell-sponsored super Nawettan competition team, Saturday triumphed over Sanyang after defeating them 2-1 in their final group D match, played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

Both sides lost to Brufut, Barra, Essau and Mayamba (BEM) in their last outings prior to their clash.

They both required victories to boost their chances of reaching the quarterfinal.

Tijan Jatta alias Barety gave Gunjur the lead after the interval before substitute Dawda Darboe alias Viper scored the second goal in the 65 minute to South boys, their first victory in this year's super nawettan.

Sanyang reacted for equaliser and managed to pull back one, which eventually proved to be a consolation goal for them.