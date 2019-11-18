Gambia: Gunjur Triumphs Over Sanyang in Super Nawettan

18 November 2019
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Gunjur's 2019 Africell-sponsored super Nawettan competition team, Saturday triumphed over Sanyang after defeating them 2-1 in their final group D match, played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium.

Both sides lost to Brufut, Barra, Essau and Mayamba (BEM) in their last outings prior to their clash.

They both required victories to boost their chances of reaching the quarterfinal.

Tijan Jatta alias Barety gave Gunjur the lead after the interval before substitute Dawda Darboe alias Viper scored the second goal in the 65 minute to South boys, their first victory in this year's super nawettan.

Sanyang reacted for equaliser and managed to pull back one, which eventually proved to be a consolation goal for them.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.