Gambian Writers Will Continue to Contribute to National Development - PS Dampha

18 November 2019
The Point (Banjul)
By Njie Baldeh

Mamadi Dampha, deputy permanent secretary at the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, said Gambia Writers Association will continue to strive more to maintain a steady contribution to national development.

Addressing a recently concluded annual International Day of African Writers organised by the Association of Writers of Senegal, Mr. Dampha said the writers association of the Gambia are committed and determine to do more despite their challenges. Notwithstanding, he said, the passion was there.

Hassoum Ceesay, director general of National Center for Arts and Culture (NCAC), thanked their Senegalese counterparts for inviting them to the event.

Mr. Ceesay explained that another important aspect in the historic emergence of Gambian literature, as early as the late 1960, was The Gambian curriculum which includes books written by Senegalese writers, which are used in schools.

"The other important thing in the historical aspect was the influence of the Senegalese TV for a very long time as Gambia did not have a television services. Some of our actors like late Musa Secka, had their plays in the Senegalese TV in the late 70s to early 80s."

The 27th edition of the International African Writers Association Day was held in Keur Birago Center in Dakar, Senegal from the 7th to 11th November, 2019 under the auspices of Senegalese Writers Association.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.