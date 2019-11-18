Gambian Writers Will Continue to Contribute to National Development - PS Dampha

Mamadi Dampha, deputy permanent secretary at the Ministry of Tourism and Culture, said Gambia Writers Association will continue to strive more to maintain a steady contribution to national development.

Addressing a recently concluded annual International Day of African Writers organised by the Association of Writers of Senegal, Mr. Dampha said the writers association of the Gambia are committed and determine to do more despite their challenges. Notwithstanding, he said, the passion was there.

Hassoum Ceesay, director general of National Center for Arts and Culture (NCAC), thanked their Senegalese counterparts for inviting them to the event.

Mr. Ceesay explained that another important aspect in the historic emergence of Gambian literature, as early as the late 1960, was The Gambian curriculum which includes books written by Senegalese writers, which are used in schools.

"The other important thing in the historical aspect was the influence of the Senegalese TV for a very long time as Gambia did not have a television services. Some of our actors like late Musa Secka, had their plays in the Senegalese TV in the late 70s to early 80s."

The 27th edition of the International African Writers Association Day was held in Keur Birago Center in Dakar, Senegal from the 7th to 11th November, 2019 under the auspices of Senegalese Writers Association.