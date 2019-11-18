Gambia: AMCHAM Board Meet to Prepare for 30 Nov. Event

18 November 2019
The Point (Banjul)
By Essa Bokarr Sey

American Chamber of Commerce (AMCHAM), recently convened an emergency board meeting under the supervision of President Ndey Awa Khan and CEO Dr. Samba Faal.

In attendance were Mr. Camara GT Board and Essa Bokary Sey as board members.

The meeting was in preparation of a major event for AMCHAM on November 30th where people who have a proven record to be steadfast in public and private sectors will be honoured during the dinner to be held at Paradise Hotel.

U.S. Ambassador to the Gambia will be there as guest of honour. Honorable ministers, Hamat Bah, Bai Lamin Jobe will also be in attendance.

AMCHAM has been very active over the years where people to people relations call for building bridges through trade links or activities within the sphere of production and growth, officials say.

This purpose for Gambia being in AGOA is the route paved for import/export activities where Gambian entrepreneurs will access the U.S. market.

"Our AGOA quota is still "virgin" therefore our SMEs are being guided by Amcham with road maps created by brains like Dr. Abdoulie Bals Touray who is currently in China to reassure access to markets and potential partners beyond borders."

"Business activities of Gambian entrepreneurs in the United States with the support of Amcham and government will definitely expand chances of economic growth."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Gambia
West Africa
Business
