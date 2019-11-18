Gambia: Saher Solar Company to Launch Solar Project in Gambia

18 November 2019
The Point (Banjul)
By Fatou Bojang

Two German solar experts from Saher Solar Engineering Company, Thursday revealed to journalists at a press conference that their company was bringing a solar project in the country.

Sahay Solar Engineering Company is a German-based, focused on off grid power supply and solar water pumping in Africa. The company offers services such as training, consultation, monitoring and water supply.

With a vision to provide sustainable access to water and electricity for everyone, the company started its solar operations in East Africa where they have been providing solar system for schools, health centers, private institutions and solar water pumping projects for governments and NGOs.

Solar experts, Max Spannagel and Sebastian Zeinz explained in a power point presentation how Gambia could benefit from the solar project. According to them, solar market has a higher potential in Gambia and Africa than other parts of the world, saying solar energy is more sustainable and reliable than generators because they are cost effective and more environmentally friendly.

Sebastian Zeinz said they offer full services from basic analysis to the last stage of the project. "In doing this, it is important to have professionals who can point out mistakes and can tell how much energy you're consuming," he said.

He added that they ship quality products from Germany and to other countries where they have their projects. "These products are assembled to check if the quality is good or not. The company also provides logistical work, instillations and others."

For solar water pumping, Mr. Spannagel said they do water pumping for drinking and for other irrigation purposes. "In East Africa, many of the pumps are working on diesel generator which usually fails a lot. This is why we focus on replacing diesel power pumps with solar energy to make it sustainable."

Max Spannagel pointed out the significance of monitoring system, saying it would proof whether a proper maintenance has been done or not. He said at Sahel, they do their projects separately where proper analysis and procurement would be done to prevent future problems.

Mr. Spannagel said once a system is installed, it has to run and be long lasting which is why they train people and have remote monitoring for a better service. "There is huge potential because we have seen what the products can do if they are installed and maintained in the right way."

He said they have two projects in The Gambia, with one focusing on health and the other one on private house. He said the company is, however, looking forward to making partners in The Gambia for a successful implementation of the project.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Business
Energy
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.