Gambia: Banjul Out of Zonal Championship

18 November 2019
The Point (Banjul)

The city boys are out of this year's Africell-sponsor Zonal championship after losing to Brufut by a lone goal to nil at the Serekunda West Park on Saturday.

The game was characterised by ball to ball possession as both teams created goal scoring opportunities but the city boys Abdoulie Jallow put the ball at the back of their own net at the final minutes of the first half.

After the interval, the City Boys changed the pattern of the game with more attacking options to get an equalizer but the coastal Boys did not allowed them to penetrate their back line.

After those chances from the Capital Boys, the Boys from Brufut change their formation to showcase their talent with beautiful displayed of football but they didn't make any difference in the game as the scoreline remain one nil in favor of Brufut.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.