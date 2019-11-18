Gambia: Banjul Out of Zonal Championship

The city boys are out of this year's Africell-sponsor Zonal championship after losing to Brufut by a lone goal to nil at the Serekunda West Park on Saturday.

The game was characterised by ball to ball possession as both teams created goal scoring opportunities but the city boys Abdoulie Jallow put the ball at the back of their own net at the final minutes of the first half.

After the interval, the City Boys changed the pattern of the game with more attacking options to get an equalizer but the coastal Boys did not allowed them to penetrate their back line.

After those chances from the Capital Boys, the Boys from Brufut change their formation to showcase their talent with beautiful displayed of football but they didn't make any difference in the game as the scoreline remain one nil in favor of Brufut.