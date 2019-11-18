Gambia: Illustrious Brufut Keeps Astonishing Form in Super Nawettan

Illustrious Brufut side have maintained their astonishing form in the ongoing Africell-sponsored super nawettan competition after their brilliant flaunt in the country's community biggest football gala.

The Sannementereng boys thumped Gunjur 2-0 in their second game played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini Stadium last Tuesday before securing a vital 1-0 win over Banjul at the Serrekunda West Mini Stadium on Saturday to clinch 6 points after three group matches.

They will now face Barra, Essau and Mayamba (BEM) in their final group match on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Sukuta beat Lamin 2-1 in the group C fixture played at the Serrekunda East Mini Stadium on Saturday.