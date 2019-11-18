South Africa: Bishops to Wait Until After Exams to Reveal Result of Sex Scandal Investigation

18 November 2019
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenni Evans

The outcome of the investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against a former teacher of Bishops Diocesan College in Cape Town will only be made known at the end of the school term, the school said on Monday.

A short statement, after a request for an update on the probe, said the school did not want any distractions for the pupils during year-end exams.

The SA Council of Educators last week said it too would hold off on its investigation until exams were over.

The investigation followed allegations that former teacher Fiona Viotti engaged in sexual misconduct, initially with an 18-year-old matric pupil. The school later confirmed that several boys had been affected over a number of years, according to a preliminary report.

The school's principal Guy Pearson asked anybody else who may have been affected to report this so their claims could also be investigated.

The teacher resigned from the private school shortly before the allegations hit the news and, due to stress, was placed under medical care.

Videos purporting to be of her were posted on a well-known porn website, but was then taken down.

Her lawyer William Booth warned that it is a criminal offence to post such videos without the consent of the person in the images. His team were investigating who had posted the material.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Education
Women
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.