South Africa: Police Seize Six Vehicle

17 November 2019
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Amangwe SAPS assisted by Ladysmith Vehicle Identification Section conducted a Festive Season Operation on 14 November 2019 in the Amangwe policing precinct. The aim of was operation was to minimise the theft of vehicles and those bakkies used to transport stolen stock. The operation reaped good results when a total of six bakkies were seized. The seized vehicles were taken to the police pound for further investigation.

"We are appealing to community members to make sure that before they buy vehicles they must make sure that the vehicles are properly checked with Vehicle Identification Section. Similar operations are still on-going in the province," said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.

Read the original article on SAPS.

