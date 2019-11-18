South Africa: Minister Thoko Didiza Honours Top Achievers At 3rd National Extension and Advisory Services Awards

press release

The Minister for Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development, Ms Thoko Didiza honoured the top achievers during the prestigious 3rd National Extension and Advisory Services Awards (NEASA) at Bolivia Lodge on 15 November 2019. The winners were rewarded for their hard work in extension and advisory services.

The NEASA awards promote and create awareness about the imperative role Extension and Advisory Services (EAS) play in the entire agricultural, forestry and fisheries' development. The intention of the awards is also to appreciate the efforts and contribution made in the EAS and the contribution they continue to play in economic growth within the sector.

The department awarded winners in the following categories:

Top performer in the category of Agricultural Advisors is Mr Lebohang Lesala Mokoena from Free State

Top performer in the category of Senior Agricultural Advisors is Mr Mbongeni Israel Mahaye from KwaZulu-Natal

Top performer in the category of Subject Matter Specialists is Mr Dieter Georg Jordaan from North West

Top performer in the category of Supervisor is Ms Rendani Emma Mapholi from Limpopo

Top performer in the category of Support Services is Mr Mahlomola Albert Makgato from Gauteng

Overall winner is Mr Dieter Georg Jordaan from North West

In her congratulatory message Minister Didiza said she was honoured and privileged to crown foot soldiers in the sector and encouraged them to embrace this initiative going forward.

"Extension practitioners from both government and out of government play a significant role in ushering their positive changes that we can attest today. Winners of the 2019 awards will be encouraged to take educational tours in the continent and abroad to attend conferences organised by the Global Forum for Rural Advisory Services,"she said.

