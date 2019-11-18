South Africa: Joburg Man Who Won R6 Million in Lotto Has No Plans to Quit Job, Change Life

A Johannesburg man may now be R6m richer after bagging the Lotto Jackpot in October, but he has no plans to quit his job.

And the only people he has told about his windfall are his wife and kids.

According to lottery operator Ithuba, the father of two teenagers won R6 483 828.80 after he bought his Lotto ticket via the National Lottery Mobile App for R100.

The operator said it had paid more than R2.7bn in winnings since the beginning of the year.

The man said he logged on to check the previous night's draw results and he matched the first four numbers.

He then went to a local supermarket to double-check if he had indeed won.

"We are very excited that our jackpot winner used the National Lottery Mobile App to play. We have seen a significant growth in players using the National Lottery App to play our various portfolio of games.

"This means that players are no longer restricted to purchasing their tickets in retail stores," Ithuba corporate relations executive Khensani Mabuza said.

Ithuba said, when it asked the man what he planned to do with his new fortune, that he said he would not be resigning from his job and would not be changing his lifestyle.

The man said he would be settling his debts and live a debt-free life, while also ensuring that his children received the best education.

He would also invest a portion of the money after being offered free financial advice and counselling from Ithuba.

The new millionaire will also donate some of his winnings to a local homeless shelter in his community.

