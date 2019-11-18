South Africa: President Announces Appointments of New Judges

Fifteen judges have been appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, to various divisions of the High Court.

The Presidency said on Monday the President had strengthened the administration of justice countrywide with the appointments.

In terms of the Constitution, the President must appoint judges of all courts, with the exception of the Constitutional Court, on the advice of the Judicial Services Commission (JSC).

Chaired by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, the Judicial Services Commission met from 7 to 10 October 2019 to interview candidates for appointment to the High Court bench and the Electoral Court.

Based on the commission's recommendations, the President has made the following appointments:

- Justice Ronald Deon Hendricks as a Deputy Judge President of the North West Division of the High Court, with effect from 1 December 2019;

- Advocate Phillip Horatius Sigqolo Zilwa SC as a Judge of the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court, Bisho, with effect from 1 June 2020;

- Advocate Motilal Sunil Rugunanan as a Judge of the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court, Grahamstown, with effect from 1 December 2019;

- Justice Bulelwa Myra Pakati as a Judge of the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court, Port Elizabeth, with effect from 1 January 2020;

- Advocate Nyameko Wellman Gqamana SC as a Judge of the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court, Port Elizabeth, with effect from 1 January 2020;

- Nokuthula Sylvia Daniso SC as a Judge of the Free State Division of the High Court, with effect from 1 January 2020;

- Advocate Avrille Maier-Frawley as a Judge of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, with effect 1 January 2020;

- David Makhoba as a Judge of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, with effect from 1 January 2020;

- Advocate Moleboheng Mamorena Pascalina Mdalana-Mayisela as a Judge of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, with effect from 1 January 2020;

- Shanaaz Christine Mia as a Judge of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, with effect from 1 January 2020;

- Marcus Lekgaloa Senyatsi as a Judge of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, with effect from 1 January 2020;

- Dr Elmarie Van Der Schyff as a Judge of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, with effect from 1 January 2020;

- Advocate Rean Strydom SC as a Judge of the Gauteng Division of the High Court, with effect from 1 January 2020;

- Advocate Deidre Susan Kusevitsky as a Judge of the Western Cape Division of the High Court, with effect from 1 December 2019; and

- Advocate Hayley Maud Slingers as a Judge of the Western Cape Division of the High Court, with effect from 1 December 2019.

"The President has expressed his appreciation to the Judicial Services Commission for identifying Justices who are capable of serving the nation and has expressed his best wishes to the newly appointed Judges in their new roles," said the Presidency.

