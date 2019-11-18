South Africa: Minister Welcomes Board of Brand SA Trustees

18 November 2019
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu and Deputy Minister Thembi Siweya have welcomed the newly appointed Board of Trustees of Brand South Africa.

The Board was appointed by the President, in terms of the Trust Deed of the Brand South Africa Trust, at the Union Buildings on Monday.

The Board is appointed for a period of three years, effective from 13 November 2019 to lead and oversee the work of Brand SA in developing and implementing proactive and co-ordinated marketing, communication and reputation management strategies for South Africa.

"The Board consists of persons who, viewed collectively, possess knowledge and expertise in marketing, communications, tourism, investment promotion, research and development, law, risk management, finance, corporate governance, leadership, community development, business management, academics and reputation management," the Presidency said in a statement.

The newly appointed Board of Trustees are:

Ms Thandi Tobias - Chairperson of the Board;

Dr Keabetswe Modimoeng - Deputy Chairperson;

Ms Loretta Jacobus;

Prof Yiva Rodny-Gumede;

Ms Rashel Kalidass;

Ms Muditambi Ravele;

Dr Stavros Nicolaou;

Mr Mlungisi Johnson;

Mr Bushang Modipane;

Mr Johannes Sebulela;

Ms Tebogo Mamorobela;

Sisanda Bukeka Nkoala; and

Mr Andrew Madella.

In welcoming the Board, Minister Mthembu reaffirmed the confidence Government has in the collective skills, wisdom and experience of the Board of Trustees in repositioning the National Brand for local and foreign direct investment, tourism and trade in order to achieve greater global competitiveness.

The Minister also emphasized the need for ethical leadership.

"Brand South Africa should be exemplary in applying the principles of good corporate governance. It should be a shining example in this regard. It is with that example, that Brand SA '#ThumaMina' programmes like 'Play Your Part' will bring confidence back into the brand South Africa," he said.

The Minister further stated that the Board needs to focus on bringing about stability at the entity, chief among which is dealing with leadership and management challenges, fill vacancies, an urgent need to address staff morale in order to bring stability in the organisation.

"More focus is needed in improving corporate governance, compliance with the relevant laws and ensuring that the financial results improve.

"We need to be exemplary and achieve a clean audit," he added.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

