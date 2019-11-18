South Africa: The Week Ahead - Question Time and New Laws On the Agenda

analysis

Legislators in the National Assembly will probe the Deputy President and selected Ministers in the Social Services Cluster during their scheduled oral reply question sessions.

Question Time is one of the ways Parliament scrutinises the work of government and holds it accountable. Many of the questions touch on bread-and-butter issues and/or high-temperature business and the responses are generally newsworthy. An interesting part of the exercise is how the questions are structured as MPs simultaneously try to get their talking points across and ask a question.

Deputy President David Mabuza will be quizzed on his monitoring of public participation in public hearings, plans taken to address the marginalisation of African skills in restructuring state-owned enterprises, Chinese investment, strategies of the SA National AIDS Council, trade relations with the US and the communal land tenure system. Read the questions here.

Ministers will be asked about a range of topics including losses incurred by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme, the comprehensive sexuality education programme, the foster care grant system, rape kits at police stations, steps to address gaps in mental health services and debt owed by municipalities to the water boards. Read the questions here.

Beyond this, the National Assembly will consider...