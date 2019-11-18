South Africa: Commission for Gender Equality Welcomes Sentencing of Luyanda Botha

press release

The sentencing of Luyanda Botha a former Post Office worker, a man who killed University of Cape Town( UCT) student Uyinene Mrwetyana to an effective 3 life sentences on two counts of rape, murder additional 5 years for defeating the ends of justice, by Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe at the Western Cape High Court is a welcome step that signals the willingness of the judicial system to combat gender based violence.

"The Commission for Gender Equality (CGE) is aware that this sentencing will not bring back Uyinene, however the family will start the process of healing cognizant of the fact that the doer of this heinous deed is languishing in Jail", said Mme Tamara Mathebula, the Chairperson of the Commission of the Gender Equality.

This case has convinced the Commission that a speedy conclusion of gender -based violence (GBV) cases) can be realised. Through the Commission's court monitoring processes, we have observed long delays in gender- based violence cases and we call upon the judicial system to ensure that all cases of GBV are resolved speedily.

The CGE once again implore South Africans to join hands as part of the 365 Days of Activism to continue raising awareness and advocating against the scourge of gender-based violence.

Issued by: Commission for Gender Equality