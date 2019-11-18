Malawi: Court Convicts Prophet Sabao for Forgery, Theft

18 November 2019
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wanga Gwede

The Lilongwe Resident Magistrate Court has convicted controversial Prophet Chimwemwe Seer Sabao of Angelic Gathering for Christ Church (AGAC) and his accomplice, Nomsa Plaignne, for forgery, uttering false documents and theft.

Prophet Sabao successfully cashed in seven cheques from a single account which is being maintained at Standard Bank for Glalle Stationers.

These dubious activity happened from 18 June, 2019 to 10 August, 2019.

Prophet Sabao: Convicted

The court found the two guilty in the criminal offences.

However, sentencing has been adjourned to November 22 2019 after defence lawyer for Sabao, Paul Maulidi asked the court for time to go through case files to see if there is need for an appeal.

The two were accused of stealing K3 350 ooo from Glalle Enterprises and General Dealers.

