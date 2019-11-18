Tanzania: Singer Ben Pol Names Top 15 Bongo Flava Artistes

18 November 2019
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Ndeninsia Lisley

Dar es Salaam — Bongo Flava artiste Ben Pol has released a list of what he perceives as the top 15 musicians in Tanzania in the past 10 to 20 years.

The list which he posted on his twitter handle also includes him, but has omitted some big names in the Bongo Flava industry.

Those who made it on the Monday November 18, 2019 list include Wasafi Label boss Diamond Platinum.

Surprisingly despite the country having a host of female entertainers it is only multi award winning Lady Jaydee who makes it to the list.

The list includes Ngwair, Prof Jay, Dully Sykes, Juma Nature, AY, Fid Q, Mwana FA and Joh Makini.

These in no particular order are followed by Mr. Blue, Ali Kiba, G Nako and Nikki Mbishi.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Entertainment
Music
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.