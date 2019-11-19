Rwanda: Kagame in Germany for Investment Summit

19 November 2019
The New Times (Kigali)

President Paul Kagame on Monday arrived in Berlin, Germany where he joined other African leaders for the G20 Compact with Africa Investment Summit.

Launched in 2017, the G20 Compact with Africa (CwA) was initiated under the German G20 Presidency to promote private investment in Africa, including in infrastructure.

Twelve African nations have so far joined the initiative and besides Rwanda, others are; Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Guinea, Morocco, Senegal, Togo and Tunisia.

The initiative is demand-driven and open to all African countries.

"This year's events will begin with an Investment Summit which will highlight investments resulting from the G20 Compact with Africa partnerships," reads part of a statement from the Office of the President.

According to the statement, Rwanda will present its partnership with Volkswagen and Siemens, as investments that resulted from this partnership.

The two global manufacturing giants already have presence in Rwanda with Volkswagen having established an assembly plant in Kigali.

"Later in the afternoon (Tuesday), German Chancellor Angela Merkel will host a conference for Heads of State from partner countries to discuss the Compact with Africa," the statement adds.

According to figures from Rwanda Development Board (RDB), German business interests in Rwanda have been expanding over the past few years.

From 2000 to September 2019, the RDB has registered 17 German investments (totalling above $257 million) with interests in a wide spectrum of sectors.

The investments are in energy, mining, services, construction, ICT, agro-processing and manufacturing.

On the continent, while Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) continue to plummet, Africa continues to enjoy a growing number of them.

Available statistics show that in 2018, Africa recorded a growth of nearly 11 per cent valued at USD46 billion.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Investment
Business
External Relations
East Africa
Europe and Africa
Rwanda
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.