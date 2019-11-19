Nigeria: Cardi B Set to Storm Lagos, Accra

18 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Opeyemi Kehinde

Lagos — Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, popularly called Cardi B, is set to join the list of renowned Grammy award winners who have held live performances on Nigerian stage.

She is joining the likes of Jay Z, Lauryn Hill and Ludacris who had won Grammys for best rap album and had performed on stage in Nigeria.

The Best Rap Album Grammy winner, Cardi B, would be the fourth to storm Nigeria at the Livespot X Festival billed for December 7 in Lagos and December 8 in Accra, Ghana.

She became the first solo female artist to win best rap album at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

The "Bodak Yellow" singer and performer, who was nominated for five 2019 awards, won her first Grammy for "Invasion of Privacy", beating out fellow nominees: Nipsey Hussle, Pusha T, and Travis Scott.

It would be recalled that the American rapper had last week released an official video confirming her trip to Africa for the maiden edition of the Livespot X Festival.

The much-anticipated show promises to be the biggest festival ever as Livespot X, the entertainment subsidiary of Livespot 360, ushers Nigerians into the New Year with nerve-bursting music, live performances, and all-round entertainment.

According to the organisers, participants can get their tickets online on LivespotNation website.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Entertainment
Ghana
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.