Nigeria: 673 Million People Practise Open Defecation, Say WHO, UNICEF

Photo: World Toilet Day/UN Water
World Toilet Day 2019 logo.
19 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Fadekemi Ajakaiye

As humanity marks World Toilet Day (WTD) today, data by WHO/UNICEF, released this year, states that "Today, 4.2 billion people live without safely managed sanitation and 673 million people still practise open defecation worldwide (WHO/UNICEF 2019)."

This year's World Toilet Day (WTD) theme, "Leaving No One Behind," emphasises the importance of making sure that access to sanitation is expanded to include everyone, giving special attention to those who are most vulnerable.

The world is still significantly off track to meet Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 to ensure sanitation and water for all by 2030.

A statement by the Water, Supply and Sanitation Collaborative Council (WSSCC) says "two billion people lack basic sanitation and 72 per cent of them live in rural areas. At the current pace, universal access to safely managed sanitation will not become a reality until the 22nd century.

"Rural areas are home to 91% of the 673 million people who continue to defecate in the open, and to 72% of the 2 billion people without basic sanitation services.

"We call for the use of the following five principles to underpin rural sanitation programs: government leadership, stakeholder alignment, area-wide programming, inclusive solutions and evidence-based and adaptive implementation."

Read the original article on This Day.

More on This
#WorldToiletDay - 4.2 Billion People Lack Safe Sanitation
Ending Open Defecation in Nigeria - How Realistic Is It?
Nigeria Is Worst in Africa for Open Defecation - UNICEF
Get Your Shit Together! Africans Need More Toilets
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.