Nigeria: Davido Reportedly Arrested in Dubai in Connection to Stabbing Incident

18 November 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Singer Davido has reportedly been arrested for allegedly stabbing Michael aka Dream Chaser, who is said to be the younger brother of Abu Abel, the CEO of Obimzy Records in Dubai.

The news of his arrest was shared on Monday morning by Instablog9ja, a Nigerian blog.

According to multiple reports, the incident happened inside an elevator at Crab Market, Emirates Financial Towers, Dubai when the victim approached an already tipsy Davido.

The musician is said to have broken a bottle on the Vitim's head inflicting injuries.

The police were subsequently called in and the singer was whisked away around 7am, while the victim was rushed to the Kuwait hospital, Deira.

Davido's manager, Asa, missed his scheduled flight due to the incident.

Together with many other artistes, Davido was in Dubai for the One Africa Music Festival.

On Sunday, the singer had shared on Instagram a photo of himself in a private jet.

I'm about to sleep for the 1st time in 3 days ... Dubai well done o ... 👀

A post shared by Davido Adeleke (@davidoofficial) on Nov 17, 2019 at 3:39am PST

Despite the new Instagram post, there are claims that his management has taken over his social media page as part of the damage control moves.

