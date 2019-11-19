Nigeria: Lautech - ASUU Embarks On Indefinite Strike Over Unpaid Salaries

19 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Kemi Olaitan

Ibadan — Members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, yesterday carried out their threat by declaring total boycott of lectures and academic activities.

This decision was reached at the congress of the union held on the campus of the institution.

The Chairman of the chapter, Dr. Biodun Olaniran, while speaking with journalists, said the decision was reached after reviewing the situation regarding non-payment of three months salaries.

ASUU had issued ultimatum to the university management to pay their salaries or face strike.

Olaniran disclosed that apart from boycott of lectures, results of rain semester will be withheld while students' project defense will be put on hold.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Business
Education
Labour
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.