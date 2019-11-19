Nigeria: Govt Moves to Curb Spread of Noma Disease

19 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

Abuja — The federal government has embarked on measures to arrest the prevalence of Noma disease whose mortality rate was said to be as high as 80 per cent if untreated.

Noma disease also known as cancrum oris is an infectious opportunistic disease generally associated with people living in extreme poverty.

It evolves from small inflammations of the gum of the teeth (the gingivo) and grows rapidly to severely destroy the soft tissue around the mouth and face, creating bizarre and often terrifying orofacial disfigurements. According to medical experts, Noma disease is preventable but where the disease is untreated, the mortality rate could be as high as 80 per cent.

Speaking yesterday at the formal launch of the National Noma Policy Document and Triennial Noma Control Action (2019-2021) in Abuja, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, said there are plans to build a Noma Specialist Hospital at the National Hospital in Abuja, which would undertake among other treatment interventions, plastic and genital surgeries.

He said the Federal Ministry of Health has established the National Noma Control Programme in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO), with the aims of creating awareness about Noma, its prevention and care.

Also, Ehanire said the ministry would use the National Noma Day to scale up awareness of the disease, adding that data from the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) showed that Noma is found everywhere in Nigeria, but predominantly in the North-west.

He noted that the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Abubakar, has been enlisted among those to be inaugurated as National Noma Champion and a "Technical Working Group on Noma" would be established to advise federal government on ways of addressing the health challenge.

"We have embarked on a number of national trainings, step-down trainings and sensitisation activities in high-burdened states such as Kebbi. Sokoto. Jigawa and Akwa Ibom in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency and Nigerian Centre for Disease Control to increase surveillance, case finding and prompt disease reporting," he said.

Earlier, the Director of Dentistry in the ministry, Mrs. Ajibola Longer, said there's presently very low awareness about the scourge of the Noma disease in the country, which was being driven mainly by poverty and was mostly found in the rural areas.

She explained that the aim of the workshop was majorly promote awareness among the health stakeholders on the need to work collaboratively to tackle the disease.

Health officials from some African countries and officials of the World Health Organisation and other stakeholders were at the training programme.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.