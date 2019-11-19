Kenya: When Baboons Sent University Students Scampering for Safety

18 November 2019
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Chad Kitundu

A video clip has emerged showing some students of Multimedia University scampering for safety after a troop of baboons disrupted their game of basketball.

The clip, which was uploaded on social media on Friday immediately went viral, shows the students tossing balls up and down the court only to take to their heels after the animals begin charging towards them.

Apparently, this not the first time that the primates have interrupted students' activities, according to some tweeps.

Multimedia University students chased by baboons. Didn't know that relatives can attack one of their own. pic.twitter.com/rPAPVCCCKh

-- Ole Teya (@Kevin_teya) November 16, 2019

According to the African Wildlife Foundation, baboons sleep, travel, feed, and socialize in groups averaging 50 members.

These groups usually consist of seven or eight males and about twice as many females and their young ones.

The family unit of females and juveniles forms the core of the troop.

Online, the video attracted humorous comments and reactions.

hii sasa ndio human-wildlife conflict? 😂😂😂

-- Odanga Madung (@Odangaring) November 16, 2019

Huku wanastrike serikali inatuma kws na nyani🤣🤣🤣

-- celebrimbor (@Kamtu_Ka_Chai) November 16, 2019

To stay in Rongai you need all kinds of skill😂

-- Certified Flexor ™ (@juma_alex_the_1) November 16, 2019

unahepa monkey unapatana na kamba ya nguo inakunyonga unakufa, unaenda mbinguni angel Gabriel ana kuuliza ni nini mbaya😀😃

-- Sam Waman 🇰🇪🌍The plant a tree General (@wewesamwewe) November 16, 2019

Back then they used to grab foodstuffs between club-house and Nature park! Long live MMU animals 😅😂😂

-- Wayne (@Sir_JackMJ) November 16, 2019

This video should be removed from the net, how do these people allow themselves to be bullied by stew/nyama choma like this? They only need to roast one in the open, and that'll be the end of the game!!

-- Mind Above Matter! (@Komboray) November 16, 2019

This is what happens when you live with wild animals 😂😂😂

-- Kevin Mwangi (@kevobigz) November 16, 2019

Why are the apes running away, I thought are supposed to be more intelligent?

-- The Village Madman - urban edition (@SokoMad) November 16, 2019

