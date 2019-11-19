Kenya: 182 Arrested While Applying for Legal Status in U.S.

19 November 2019
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Chris Wamalwa

At least 182 undocumented Kenyans living in the US were among thousands of immigrants arrested while applying for legal status to avoid deportation and become eligible for work permits.

According to Mwakilishi, a Kenyan US-based social media news aggregator, those arrested had applied to be included in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme.

The news site attributes this report to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

DACA is a programme that allows immigrants brought in as children in the US, to receive a renewable two-year period of deferred deportation.

DEPORTATION

The USCIS report covered 78 countries globally, with Mexico recording the highest number of illegal immigrants arrested at 91,272, while Mali, New Zealand, and Taiwan had the least number at 21.

A total of 118,371 foreigners were arrested, out of which 464 are of unknown descent.

Africa had 1,100 DACA applicants arrested with North America recording the highest number at 107,669, while Oceania had the least number at 88.

Kenya has the second-highest number among African countries behind Nigeria with 209 incarcerated persons.

"The release of this report reflects the agency's ongoing focus on transparency. The report provides updated information on known arrests and apprehensions of DACA requestors. The data may include arrests that did not result in convictions or where the charges were dropped or otherwise dismissed," said USCIS.

The DACA program was enacted under President Barack Obama administration in 2012 but his successor Donald Trump has threatened to end it.

DACA applicants must not have been convicted of a felony, significant misdemeanour, or three or more 'non-significant' misdemeanours not arising from the same act. They are also expected to not pose a threat to national security or public safety.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Legal Affairs
External Relations
U.S., Canada and Africa
Migration
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.