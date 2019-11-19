Nigeria: Hate Speech Bill Not About 3rd Term Agenda - Senate

19 November 2019
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hamisu Kabir Matazu

The Senate says the bill seeking prohibition of hate speech bill has nothing to do with the alleged third term agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Addressing reporters in Abuja yesterday, the Senate's spokesman, Godiya Akwashiki, said the People's Democratic Party had alleged that the anti-hate speech bill was a collaboration between the Senate and Buhari to achieve a third term agenda.

"The anti-hate speech bill has nothing to do with any hidden agenda from the executive and the Senate will apply all its legislative mechanism on it in deciding its usefulness for Nigerians or not ", he said.

The sponsor of the bill, Senator Aliyu Abdullahi, said he reintroduced the bill because hate speech was posing a threat to the country's corporate existence.

"Many people have turned me into a monster, but I'm not moved," he said, adding that to see the bill as a ploy to give Buhari a third term is laughable.

