Malawi: Red Lions Secure Promotion Back to Super League

Zomba-based military outfit Red Lions football club returns to TNM Super League after one-year absence after emerging champions of the Premier Division in the Thumbs up Southern Region Football League (SRFL).

Red Lions earn promotion back to TNM Super League

They sealed their promotion following a 2-2 draw against fourth placed Hangover F.C on Saturday November 16 2019.

Royal Bokosi and Dan Dzinkambani scored a brace each for the two sides.

The soldiers were eliminated from the Super League following a poor run of form last season alongside their brothers in arms Mafco F.C -who are also fighting for a return from Central Region Football League - as well as Nchalo United.

Nyasa Big Bullets reserve cannot surpass the Lions even if they register a win in their last league match.

The Lions have managed 93 points against 86 for Bullets Reserve.