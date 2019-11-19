Nigeria: Senators Grill Finance Minister On Tax Hike

Members of the Senate Committee on Finance yesterday interrogated the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, on the proposed Valued Added Tax hike.

They asked her to specifically give details of items exempted from the proposed hike.

The lawmakers, during a pre-public hearing briefing, urged the minister to enlighten the citizens on the implications of the proposed VAT increment. The Federal Government is seeking to increate VAT from five percent to 7.5 per cent.

The minister told the lawmakers that the VAT increment exempted basic food items, educational materials and medical supplies.