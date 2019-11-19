Kenya: Eldoret to Host Tokyo Olympics Trials

The national trials for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games will be held from June 19 to 21 next year at Kipchoge Keino Stadium, Eldoret.

Athletics Kenya hopes to name a strong squad for the 32nd Summer Games slated from July 24 to August 9 in the Japanese capital.

While releasing the 2019/20 calendar of events on Monday, AK senior vice president Paul Mutwii said they hope the government will have completed construction works at the venue by then.

AK hosted the trials for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games at Kipchoge Keino Stadium and though the event proved a major success with a full house recorded, the facilities at the venue proved a challenge.

"With the architectural changes at the venue, we should be able to host another successful trials at the venue," said Mutwii, who is the director of technical and competitions.

However, the trials for the Africa Senior Athletics Championships planned for June 24 to 28 in Algiers, Algeria and World Under-20 Championships due July 7 to 12 in Nairobi respectively will be held in Nairobi.

The trials for the Africa event that will double up as the National Championships will be held from May 8 to 10 with those for the World junior event taking place from May 30 to 31.

The residential training for Tokyo Olympics starts between June 21 to 24 in Nairobi while the camp for the Africa competition is projected between June 15 to 22 in Nairobi with the team for the World junior event proceeding to camp between July 3 to 6 in Nairobi.

Kenya hopes to send teams for the sixth Africa Cross Country due March 1 in Lome, Togo, World Indoor Championships slated from March 13 to 15 in Nanjing, China, and World Half Marathon Championships on March 29 in Gdynia, Poland.

The team for the Africa Cross Country will be picked during the National Cross Country Championships on February 8 in Nairobi before proceeding for residential training from February 10 at the Kigari Teachers Training College, Embu.

The build-up to the National Cross Country Championships and Team Kenya selection starts Saturday with the first of the five Athletics Kenya Cross Countries Series in Machakos. The next event in the Series will be staged in Sotik on December 14 with the third and fourth legs heading to Ol Kalou on December 21 and Kapsokwony on December 28 respectively.

The fifth and final leg will be staged on January 5 in Iten, and will pave way for the counties and institutional cross country championships. Kenya Prisons and Kenya Police events will be staged on January 11 at Uhuru Gardens and Ngong Racecourse respectively with the Counties also holding theirs the same day.

Kenya Defence Forces will stage their Cross Country event on January 24 followed by the Regions on January 25. All these events will coincide with doping awareness campaigns.

Athletics Kenya will host four build-up for Sprints and Field Events on December 13, January 3, January 17 and January 31 respectively all in Nairobi.

That will pave way for the AK Track and Field Competitions in Eldoret from February 22-23, Nairobi March 5-6, Embu March 21-22 and Kisumu April 4-5.