Angola Unveils Breastfeeding Bank

Luanda — The country will have from Monday, the first Human Milk Bank, located in Lucrécia Paim Maternity, to meet the food needs of premature children and those born to HIV-positive mothers.

The bank works with 25 specialists, including nurses, physiotherapists, computer technicians, nutritionists and vigilantes, trained in the country by Brazilian specialists.

It has control and quality microbiology laboratory, lecture rooms, warehouse, milk milking, sanitation, doctor's office, milk processing, harvesting, among other compartments.

With 50 regular donors, it has the capacity to store 100 liters of milk per day in chests.

Speaking to ANGOP, the bank's coordinator, Elisa Gaspar, announced that, in addition to this unit, it also has some posts at Augusto Ngangula Maternity, Kilamba Kiaxi (Avo Kumbi), Cajueiros and Luanda General Hospital.

According to the doctor, human milk can be consumed for up to six months and after donation is tested in the laboratory, being quarantined for a period of 72 hours.

Eliza Gaspar also affirmed the relevance of this area for children whose mothers are HIV-positive, with breastfeeding and other abandoned mothers, as well as medical situations and even economic social deprivation that deprive the mother of producing milk and breastfeeding.

The Minister of Health, Silvia Lutucuta, stressed the importance of the bank, although recognizes to be small to respond to demand.

Silvia Lutucuta expressed her intention to extend services to other maternal units in the country due to its benefits in strengthening and growing children.