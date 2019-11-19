Angola Unveils Breastfeeding Bank

18 November 2019
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The country will have from Monday, the first Human Milk Bank, located in Lucrécia Paim Maternity, to meet the food needs of premature children and those born to HIV-positive mothers.

The bank works with 25 specialists, including nurses, physiotherapists, computer technicians, nutritionists and vigilantes, trained in the country by Brazilian specialists.

It has control and quality microbiology laboratory, lecture rooms, warehouse, milk milking, sanitation, doctor's office, milk processing, harvesting, among other compartments.

With 50 regular donors, it has the capacity to store 100 liters of milk per day in chests.

Speaking to ANGOP, the bank's coordinator, Elisa Gaspar, announced that, in addition to this unit, it also has some posts at Augusto Ngangula Maternity, Kilamba Kiaxi (Avo Kumbi), Cajueiros and Luanda General Hospital.

According to the doctor, human milk can be consumed for up to six months and after donation is tested in the laboratory, being quarantined for a period of 72 hours.

Eliza Gaspar also affirmed the relevance of this area for children whose mothers are HIV-positive, with breastfeeding and other abandoned mothers, as well as medical situations and even economic social deprivation that deprive the mother of producing milk and breastfeeding.

The Minister of Health, Silvia Lutucuta, stressed the importance of the bank, although recognizes to be small to respond to demand.

Silvia Lutucuta expressed her intention to extend services to other maternal units in the country due to its benefits in strengthening and growing children.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Health
Southern Africa
Pregnancy and Childbirth
Nutrition
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.