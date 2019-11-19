Lesotho: Special Congress Dissolves Leba Committee

LEHLOHONOLO Snyman and Sibusiso Keketsi have been appointed temporary members of the Lesotho Boxing Association (LeBA).

The duo has been tasked with immediately call and prepare for the association's general elections.

The two were appointed at a special congress at the Lesotho National Olympic Committee (LNOC) last weekend where it was resolved to dissolve the executive committee that was elected in March 2017.

Former LeBA public relations officer Katiso Tšenoli recently told the Sunday Express that the congress was called to fill the positions of president and secretary general.

"Initially, the special congress was called to elect candidates to fill the vacant posts of president and secretary general," Tšenoli said.

"However, the congress decided to dissolve the whole committee after the then vice secretary general, Nthati Theko, and the vice president, Thabiso Mokuoane, failed to show up even though they called for the congress.

"All the 13 clubs affiliated to LeBA signed the resolution."

The president's post was left vacant after the resignation of 2006 Commonwealth silver medalist, Moses Kopo in April last year.

The secretary general post was held by Thapelo Motsetsela but he allegedly abandoned his duties and absconded meetings a few months after election without tendering his resignation.

The dissolved committee's term was meant to run until March next year but Tšenoli revealed that the association's affiliates complained that most of the members holding sensitive positions were inactive thereby prejudicing the sport.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Lesotho Sport Athletics By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"They would have wanted to wait until next March but were worried that there is nothing happening towards the growth of the sport.

"The president and secretary general posts are the link between the local and international mother bodies and the association. If they are inactive, that poses a threat to the growth of the sport," added Tšenoli.

Keketsi told Sunday Express that they are looking forward to calling for the elections "as soon as possible".

Former LeBA presidents Takatso Ramakhula and Makhetha Mosotho are said to be the two candidates who had forwarded their names for election at the congress.

However, Keketsi said for the forthcoming elections, they intend to come up with new contestants for all portfolios in the executive committee.