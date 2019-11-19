Guinea Bissau: Candidates Gear Up for Presidential Elections

Photo: B Darame/Deutsche Welle
Supporters of the PAIGC party in Guinea-Bissau wave red, green and yellow flags as they celebrate the party's victory in the 2019 parliamentary election (file photo).
19 November 2019
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Ricci Shryock

Elections are less than a week away in Guinea Bissau, where residents are hoping to emerge from years of political stagnation. On November 24, voters will choose the next president.

President Jose Mario Vaz is the first democratically-elected president in Guinea-Bissau's history to finish his term.

He is up for re-election, but is facing stiff competition from several opponents, including former prime ministers Carlos Gomes, Jr. and Domignos Simoes Pereira.

Vaz campaign spokesperson Herry Mane said the president should be re-elected to move the country forward with needed reforms.

"In the country, corruption was installed at the highest level,” he said. “Drug trafficking, with collaboration of a lot of people, was installed at the highest level, we needed to fight that. We needed to make reforms, but reforms are not easy."

Vaz's five-year term has not been without turmoil.  When the president fired Pereira as prime minister in 2015, a political stalemate between Vaz and the majority party PAIGC ensued.

The country went through years of no new legislation being passed.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) stepped in to mediate the crisis and pushed for sticking to the election date.

Vincent Foucher, a researcher for the French National Center for Scientific Research, said ECOWAS was integral for keeping the elections on track.

"Clearly, the international community has been very important in Guinea Bissau in bringing this election about, and bringing also the legislative elections,” Foucher said.  “What is quite significant is that there is a very strong leadership by ECOWAS, which these last few years has basically been enjoying the support of most of their international partners...there's a sense that, OK, ECOWAS owns this."

Pereira is running against Vaz as the PAIGC candidate.

Pereira, campaigning in the small towns, has promised better roads, schools and hospitals to rural residents. Everywhere he goes, he wears his signature straw-colored fedora.

The hat is known as "Tchon Na Fria," which he says loosely translates to “fresh air hat” in local Portuguese-based Creole.  He says it represents a break from the past  including Vaz.

"We cannot afford to continue to have entire families that don't have anybody to relate to in terms of literacy,” Pereira  said. ”So this has to be a big question. This country needs a restart, fresh air."

Other main contenders include Umaru Sissoko Embalo, the candidate for MADEM-15, a new party that sprouted up during the political stalemate, and Nunu Nabiam, the candidate for PRS opposition party, which usually enjoys the support of the Balanta community, the largest ethnic group in Guinea Bissau.

As election day approaches, trucks drive by with music and slogans blaring from loudspeakers. Most residents hope this election will keep the country on a democratic path and give it a functioning government again.

Read the original article on VOA.

More on This
Candidates Gear Up for Presidential Elections in Guinea Bissau
Will Elections in Guinea-Bissau End Years of Political Crisis?
Guinea Bissau Names New Prime Minister
Guinea Bissau President Out, Election Race Down to Two Ex-PMs
Guinea Bissau Waits For Presidential Poll Results
Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Guinea Bissau
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Zimbabwe's VP Chiwenga Reveals Disease That Took Him to China
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigerian Banker Stabbed 76 Times
Banned Sudanese Party's Assets Disappear Mysteriously
Armed Trespassers Occupy One of Mugabe's Many Farms

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.