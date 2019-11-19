South Africa: Hawks Colonel Mhlongo Was Accused At Zondo Commission of Serious Crime. Seven Months Later, He Is Still in His KZN Top Job

analysis

Seven months have passed since a top cop in KwaZulu-Natal, Colonel Welcome Mhlongo, was implicated in serious corruption by two witnesses at the Zondo commission. Despite a promised investigation into his appointment, Mhlongo still occupies a crucial position.

When Daily Maverick first revealed that Colonel WS "Welcome" Mhlongo - implicated by former NPA head Mzolisi Nxasana and KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Johann Booysen in serious corruption - had been appointed to the position of acting commander of the police's organised crime branch in KwaZulu-Natal, he lodged a charge "in his personal capacity" relating to our reporting.

After a few phone calls from SAPS to this journalist - seeking the source of our information with regard to Mhlongo's unannounced appointment - nothing has come of Mhlongo's attempt to intimidate the media.

Nothing has been done about his appointment, in spite of testimony that he not only allegedly tipped off criminals about Hawks investigations but also let himself be roped in by former NPA head Nomgcobo Jiba for an illegal investigation in an attempt to discredit Nxasana.

Repeated questions by Daily Maverick to Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi about the status of the promised investigation into Mhlongo's appointment remain unanswered.

The appointment of...