South Africa: Maimane Beware - Plans to Start a 'New Movement' Give Strong Sense of Déjà-Vu

19 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebecca Davis

In an interview on eNCA, former DA leader Mmusi Maimane indicated that he has no intention of leaving politics -- but is seeking a new coalition, vehicle or movement to make his mark. His words were strikingly similar to other members of South Africa's politically brokenhearted over the past few years.

One aimed to create "a political vehicle to enable those who remain outside the political mainstream to have a voice".

Another pledged that by "working with the people", South Africa would see "something that was new. Something that it has never seen before".

And yet another said South Africa needed a "new coalition, a new vehicle", to be "led by the people, for the people, that will challenge the status quo".

The first was Mamphela Ramphele, who founded the Agang SA party in 2013.

The second was Makhosi Khoza, announcing the launch of her African Democratic Change (ADeC) party in 2017.

And the third was former DA leader Mmusi Maimane, explaining the plans for his political future in an interview with eNCA on 13 November 2019.

Maimane would do well to take a long, hard look at the example of Ramphele and Khoza before continuing down this road.

What...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

