South Africa: 'No Peace, No Safety, No Documents' - Refugees Plan 666km Walk to Namibian Border

19 November 2019
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Sandisiwe Shoba and Noah Tobias

Refugees camped out at the Central Methodist Mission in Cape Town are prepared to walk to Namibia if this week's negotiations with the UNHCR go poorly. But despite talk of a mass exodus, many seem willing to take up the case-by-case resettlement offer previously tabled by the refugee organisation.

Saeed Omar arrived in South Africa in 2011, fleeing violence in Somalia. Here, he found even less safety.

At first, Omar's papers allowed him to stay for six months. He managed to open a small shop in Philippi, eking out a living - until the store was burned down in a xenophobic attack. His papers burned with his livelihood. When he went to renew his asylum status at the Pretoria Home Affairs office, officials told him he couldn't do it without documentation.

On Monday morning, Omar packed his bags in preparation for the long walk to Namibia, alongside about 600 refugees who have been camped out in Cape Town's Central Methodist Mission since their forced eviction from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) offices at the city's Waldorf Arcade.

The refugees share similar stories of violence and persecution.

The walk to Namibia is a 666km-long trek through the Northern...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
Conflict
Human Rights
Migration
Refugees
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Five East African Countries in U.S.$100 Billion Debt Trap
'No Sympathy' for South African Student's Killer at Court Ruling
Kagame Sends Stern Warning to Those Trying to Destabilise Rwanda
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Kenya's Ambassador Nominee Mwinzi Wins Citizenship Row

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.