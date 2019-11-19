Somalia: Heavy Fighting in Southern Somalia Leaves Nearly 10 Dead

Around 10 people were reported to have been killed and four wounded in fresh fighting erupted in Diinsoor town, located in Somalia's southern Baay region on Monday.

Local residents said the battle flared up between Southwest State troops and soldiers loyal to former district commissioner who is resisting a dismissal from the office by authorities.

The combat has raged for several hours and both sides exchanged heavy and light weapons which could be heard across the former Al-Shabaab bastion.

The security forces of Southwest State managed to handle the security and pushed back the DC's loyalists who are reportedly regrouping outside for possible attack.