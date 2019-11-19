Lesotho/Nigeria: Eagles Reaction to the Lesotho's Goal Was Magical, Says Rohr

19 November 2019
This Day (Lagos)
By Femi Solaja with Agency Report

Still smarting from the 4-2 away win on Sunday night in Maseru, Head Coach, Gernot Rohr, has said that he is contented with Super Eagles' conceding first so far the end result is positive for his team.

The Franco-German gaffer was reacting to Eagles come back after conceding an early goal against Lesotho in Nigeria's AFCON 2021 qualifier against the southern African nation.

Just like it happened in the opening match last week in Uyo against Republic of Benin, Super Eagles had to dig deep to overcome the Crocodiles of Lesotho.

Right hailed his players for showing that his team is a force in football.

He said he saw only the positives whenever his side conceded first.

"Some matches, you score the first goal and in some matches you concede first," he said.

"We scored first against Brazil and Ukraine but we didn't win, so I prefer to concede first and win the match.

"This has proven that my players have a good spirit because they never give up.

"They continue to play well and do not panic. We have a very young team and what I like is the enthusiasm to play football."

He is also full of praises for the Super Eagles for putting up a brave performance despite arriving Maseru a few hours before the game.

"We know that it's difficult to win in Lesotho especially when you concede the first goal. They played very well in the beginning but we had to take the game in our hands," Rohr continued.

"We had a long travel by night and you can see that at the beginning, my players were not fully concentrated.

"In the second half, we changed our organisation a little bit and it was better and better. I feel that my players have fun when they play football and that is most important.

"We won but congrats to my colleague, he has a good team they gave us a lot of trouble."

Having won their two games, Nigeria top Group L with six points. They host Sierra Leone in their next match on August 31, 2020.

