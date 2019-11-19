Nigeria: Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Nigerian Breweries PLC Restates Support for Team Nigeria

Nigerian Breweries Plc, Nigeria's foremost brewing company, has restated its commitment towards the development of sports in Nigeriaas one of the major sponsors of Team Nigeria to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Speaking during a state house dinner held at Aso Rock Villa, Abuja in honour of the President of the International Olympic Committee, Mr. Thomas Bach who visited Nigeria recently, the Corporate Affairs Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mrs. Sade Morgan stated that the company's support for the Olympic Team is in continuation of the strong and long term relationship that exists between the company and the Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC).

"As an organisation, Nigerian Breweries is a major partner with NOC and has a long history of supporting projects like this. We do this to show our commitment to the growth of the Nigerian sports sector," she said.

She further explained that the company is backing Team Nigeria to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games with two of its leading brands, Amstel Malta and Star Lager, adding that while Amstel Malta is the official Malt drink for Nigerian contingent, Star Lager is the official Lager of Team Nigeria

In his remarks, the Secretary General of the Nigerian Olympic Committee, Mr. Olabanji Olabanjo expressed profound appreciation to Nigerian Breweries Plc for providing the needed impetus through the partnership that is poised to bring excitement and encouragement to all the athletes representing the country.

"We are happy to have Nigerian Breweries Plc as our partner. Amstel Malta and Star are brands we are excited to work with to bring this partnership to life for our athletes and the teeming fans," Olabanjo said.

Also speaking at the event, the Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Emmanuel Oriakhi noted that the partnership with the NOC for the forthcoming 2020 Tokyo Games is part of Nigerian Breweries Plc's support for sports in Nigeria.

"Nigerian Breweries is passionate about sports in Nigeria and we know our consumers love to celebrate great moments in sports. We are thrilled to be able to bring people together to enjoy and celebrate Team Nigeria on their journey to Tokyo 2020 where we believe in our talented athletes to shine," he said.

During his visit, the President of the International Olympic Committee, Mr. Thomas Bach inaugurated the Secretariat of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA) in Abuja. He was also taken on a tour of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium where he interacted with Patrons, Olympians, NOC partners as well as current and past Olympic scholarship holders.

The Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Honourable Sunday Dare, Chairman, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Kolawole Jamodu were among top dignitaries at the dinner.